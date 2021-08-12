RedTail LiDAR Systems Unveils Innovative LiDAR System for Small Drones
New Payload System Provides Lightweight, High-Resolution Capabilities for Geospatial, Surveying, Construction, and Government Applications. RedTail LiDAR Systems, a leader in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirror-based LiDAR technology, today unveiled the market introduction of the RTL-450 LiDAR sensor. The product will be launched at the XPONENTIAL 2021 Trade Show which is being held in Atlanta, Georgia from August 16-19.aithority.com
Comments / 0