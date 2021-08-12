Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

RedTail LiDAR Systems Unveils Innovative LiDAR System for Small Drones

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

New Payload System Provides Lightweight, High-Resolution Capabilities for Geospatial, Surveying, Construction, and Government Applications. RedTail LiDAR Systems, a leader in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirror-based LiDAR technology, today unveiled the market introduction of the RTL-450 LiDAR sensor. The product will be launched at the XPONENTIAL 2021 Trade Show which is being held in Atlanta, Georgia from August 16-19.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navigation System#Lidar#Mems#Flir#Dji#Uav#Redtail Lidar Systems#Photogrammetric Imaging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

ANYbotics Boosts Autonomous Mobile Robots with Velodyne Lidar Sensors

Equipped with Velodyne Puck™ Sensors, ANYbotics Robots Automate Industrial Inspections. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced ANYbotics is equipping its autonomous mobile robots with Velodyne's Puck™ lidar sensors. ANYbotics robots provide industrial operators with an automated robotic inspection solution to support efforts in monitoring and maintaining plants. Articles.
Technologygpsworld.com

UgCS updated for UAV-based lidar mapping

SPH Engineering has released a lidar toolset update to UgCS — the company’s UAV mission planning and flight control software. The lidar toolset is designed to eliminate human error in remote sensing. Features include precise calibration, flight patterns for route planning, anti-shake turns, and constant line spacing and buffer. The...
Electronicsdronedj.com

Air Methods collaborates with Wingcopter on ‘Spright’ drone health delivery system

A leading US air medical service provider – think helicopter transport of patients between hospitals or directly from the scene of an incident – has announced ambitious plans to enter the uncrewed space. Air Methods will partner with Wingcopter on a drone health delivery solution it calls “Spright.” A news release says the new network will serve the entire United States, using fleets of Wingcopter drones.
Carswardsauto.com

Lidar Fast Becoming the Future of Vehicle Safety

Despite the efforts of leading OEMs, fully autonomous (“Level 4”) cars have not yet arrived. While the industry is still working to get Level 4 vehicles on the road, there has been increasing consumer interest in better advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), even for vehicles with lower levels of autonomy.
Electronicsaithority.com

Quanergy Expands Its Distribution of Industrial LiDAR Solutions with PowerMotion

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, announced a partnership with industrial automation distributor Power Motion to deliver 2D and 3D LiDAR solutions for industrial automation throughout the South Central United States. Power Motion offers a broad...
Computersthefastmode.com

A Breakthrough Innovation for FTTA Break-out Systems

New HELIAX® Modular FTTA power, fiber, and hybrid cabling solutions - and SkyBlox stackable FTTA breakout solutions - take your network to a new level of efficiency and growth. Deployed together or separately, both solutions feature compact, ﬂexible and lightweight components that enable you to simplify cable management, reduce inventory SKUs, accelerate installations and mitigate PIM.
Technologyaithority.com

Innoviz Technologies and Whale Dynamic to Collaborate on Next-Generation L4 LiDAR-Driven Autonomous Driving Platform

The Collaboration Will Integrate Innoviz’s High-Performance Lidar in l4 Platforms in China. Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, and Whale Dynamic, a “full-stack” L4 autonomous driving company based in China, today announced their collaboration on Whale Dynamic’s next-generation intelligent autonomous driving (AD) platform.
TechnologyScience Daily

System trains drones to fly around obstacles at high speeds

If you follow autonomous drone racing, you likely remember the crashes as much as the wins. In drone racing, teams compete to see which vehicle is better trained to fly fastest through an obstacle course. But the faster drones fly, the more unstable they become, and at high speeds their aerodynamics can be too complicated to predict. Crashes, therefore, are a common and often spectacular occurrence.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Space EA Systems Delivers Satellite-Enabled Quantum-Proof Cybersecurity And Innovation

Debuts Breakthrough Innovation to the Space Industry and Annihilates Encryption from the Global Security Community. Space EA Delivers Cutting-Edge Solutions to Eclipse Both Sides. Space EA’s new post-quantum encryption network defeats quantum’s destructive effect against security, while enabling satellite architectures and communication networks the ability to harness quantum’s power for...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Velodyne Lidar To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021. Management will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET and host individual and small...
Technologydbusiness.com

Detroit’s Airspace Link Expands Drone Operations System

Detroit’s Airspace Link Inc., a provider of drone flight authorization and management solutions, will launch its new Fly-Safe program that helps local drone pilots fly safely under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines. The national rollout begins with Johns Creek, a municipality in Georgia, which will launch the Fly-Safe program by...
Electronicsarxiv.org

Monocular visual autonomous landing system for quadcopter drones using software in the loop

Autonomous landing is a capability that is essential to achieve the full potential of multi-rotor drones in many social and industrial applications. The implementation and testing of this capability on physical platforms is risky and resource-intensive; hence, in order to ensure both a sound design process and a safe deployment, simulations are required before implementing a physical prototype. This paper presents the development of a monocular visual system, using a software-in-the-loop methodology, that autonomously and efficiently lands a quadcopter drone on a predefined landing pad, thus reducing the risks of the physical testing stage. In addition to ensuring that the autonomous landing system as a whole fulfils the design requirements using a Gazebo-based simulation, our approach provides a tool for safe parameter tuning and design testing prior to physical implementation. Finally, the proposed monocular vision-only approach to landing pad tracking made it possible to effectively implement the system in an F450 quadcopter drone with the standard computational capabilities of an Odroid XU4 embedded processor.
MLSmathworks.com

Extract power line from mobile lidar point cloud

The mobile laser scanning (MLS) system can quickly collect the point cloud data of power lines and power line corridors that lay along urban road. Accurate and efficient extraction of power lines from the point cloud is the basis of power line inspections and maintenance. This project presents a complete algorithm for power line extraction and modelling from MLS point clouds. The algorithm first extracted candidate power line points from non-ground points based on the analysis of linear feature. The catenary model is used to model and densify power lines. The sample data provided by the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing Working Group (ISPRS WG) III/5 was used to test the performance of the method.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Corning Unveils 5G mmWave Indoor Small-cell Systems

Corning last week introduced new high-performance cellular solutions designed to help network operators bring reliable 5G connection indoors with small-cell radio nodes that are easy to install and cost-effective to operate. 5G capabilities are at the forefront of enabling the world’s most advanced connectivity and unrivalled network speeds. Today, 80%...
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Rocket Lab To Launch Finnish Satellite Developing Next-Generation Space Junk Removal Technologies

AuroraSat-1 will test spacecraft hardware developed for sustainable space use including water-based propulsion jets and plasma brakes. Rocket Lab, a leading launch provider and space systems company, has announced it will launch a satellite to test space junk removal technologies for Aurora Propulsion Technologies, a Finnish company dedicated to the sustainable use of space.
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

Learn how HPE OEM provides the backbone for security surveillance

The next generation of surveillance systems will collect, process, and analyze massive amounts of data, placing unprecedented capacity and performance requirements on compute, storage, and networking resources. Data-intensive panoramic cameras, thermal imaging systems, and HD video and audio streams will demand more storage and bandwidth. Compute-intensive video analytics solutions will require higher-performing workstations and servers.
Technologysuasnews.com

UAV Navigation Integrates Iris Automation’s Proven Detect and Avoid System Casia with Its VECTOR Autopilots

Autopilot platform innovator UAV Navigation is integrating Iris Automation’s cutting edge detect and avoid Casia® software into its advanced autopilot solution, VECTOR. UAVs equipped with VECTOR and Casia Detect and Avoid now have the ability to detect uncooperative crewed aircraft in their airspace and autonomously or manually take corrective action, avoiding potential collisions.
Technologyaithority.com

LMJ Consulting Adopts Stellar Cyber Open XDR Security Platform

MSSP Expands Services Offered to MDR Services With Stellar Cyber. Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and innovator of Open XDR, announced that LMJ Consulting, an Alaska-based Master MSSP providing integrated IT solutions, managed services and business computer support, is using the Stellar Cyber platform to add MDR services to its offerings. LMJ Consulting has been providing EDR services (based on BlackBerry/Cylance’s EDR-as-a-Service) to MSSPs throughout the West Coast, and it is now using the Stellar Cyber platform to evolve into a full-fledged MDR service provider. (Stellar Cyber and BlackBerry recently announced that they are going to market together as a catalyst for AI-based security adoption worldwide by offering an integrated solution that combines BlackBerry’s prevention-first AI-driven Unified Endpoint Security offerings with Stellar Cyber’s security operations platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy