Greenville, TX

Sales tax receipts continue surge, two new restaurants coming

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
The city of Greenville enjoyed another robust increase in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it collects, with two more restaurants arriving on the local scene.

The new Tokyo Express is scheduled to open today at 3106 Interstate 30, while a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is under construction as part of the Greenville Towne Center development.

Meanwhile, booming business at retail merchants across Texas are helping boost the state’s bottom line, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The July sales tax rebate payment represents the city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in May and reported to the Comptroller's office in June.

“July state sales tax collections again strongly surpassed both year-ago and pre-pandemic levels, with continued vigorous growth from non-retail sectors,” Hegar said. “The sharpest increase from a year ago was in receipts from oil and gas mining, as the higher crude oil prices of recent months support increased drilling activity, albeit still well below the pre-pandemic pace. But receipts from retail trade sectors continue to be the most highly elevated, as resurgent consumer spending following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and supported by increasing employment, federal income support policies and low interest rates does not appear to have begun to slow.”

The city of Greenville reported receiving $963,680.38 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 12.24% from the $858,5986.17 received in July 2020. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in $6.69 million, a rise of 17.41 percent from the almost $5.7 million collected through the same point one year earlier.

Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund.

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

