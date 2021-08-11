Cancel
TSMC stock price forecast for Q3 2021 after July revenue update

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares edged slightly lower on Wednesday after its July sales update. The company said its July revenue increased 17.5% from last year but fell 16.1% from June. The stock now trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 30.23. So should you buy or sell?. Taiwan Semiconductor...

Financial Reports360dx.com

Agilent Technologies Q3 Revenues Rise 26 Percent

NEW YORK – Agilent Technologies reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues rose 26 percent year over year. The firm said its core revenues, which excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures in the past 12 months, rose 21 percent in Q3.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Yamana Gold

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) on Monday, setting a price target of $5.25, which is approximately 20.14% above the present share price of $4.37. Wolfson expects Yamana Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 for the third quarter of 2021.
StocksFXStreet.com

Palantir Technologies Stock Price and Forecast: Should you buy PLTR on the pullback?

Palantir stock falls again on Tuesday, this time by 2%. PLTR has fallen after a strong breakout post earnings. Palantir stock dipped again on Tuesday as global stock markets took a tumble as investors began to worry over the Delta strain, and US retail sales were disappointing. Palantir was not immune to the fall and dropped just over 2% to close at $23.97. Palantir shares have been strong since a very solid earnings release last week. The top and bottom line numbers (revenue and net income) were strong and beat analyst estimates, but it was the upward revision to forecasts and in particular a doubling of the forecast for free cash flow that caught the eye of investors. Customer wins also continued and revenue generation per customer was also strong. The stock immediately pushed on 11% after results, so the recent pullback and consolidation is not too unexpected.
Marketsinvezz.com

Analyst on Home Depot’s Q2 results: “there will be a time to buy the stock”

Home Depot beats Wall Street estimates in its second quarter. The home improvement retailer reports record sales in fiscal Q2. Oppenheimer's Nagel discusses earnings on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday. Shares of the company, however, tanked about...
Businessinvezz.com

EUR/USD forecast ahead of EU GDP and inflation data

The EUR/USD has been under pressure this week. On Monday, it erased some of the gains made after the weak consumer confidence data. The pair will next react to the latest EU GDP and inflation data. The EUR/USD has been under pressure in the past few days as investors focus...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Call Traders Blast Oatly Stock on Full-Year Revenue Forecast

Plant-based milk concern Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is surging this morning, up 6.4% at $17.95 at last check, despite a lackluster second-quarter earnings report. The company chimed in with losses of 9 cents per share, which were 1 cent higher than what analysts estimated, as well as revenue miss. Keeping shares afloat is a full-year revenue forecast that was ahead of expectations, as demand for vegan milk alternatives jumps.
BusinessCult of Mac

Chip-maker TSMC gets 20% of its revenue just from Apple

TSMC is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor maker and 20% of its entire revenue comes from making processors for Apple. The Taiwanese chip-maker produces all the CPUs for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Years ago, both Samsung and TSMC made processors for early iPhone versions. But TSMC pushed the...
Minnetonka, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stock prices may be right after Chinese selloff

It's been awhile since the stock market went on sale, but investors once again have a choice to make. Invest in stocks on a strong upward trend but trading at all-time highs, or buy companies whose share prices have just fallen substantially. Which is more attractive: the momentum or the...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fade Late After Crude Oil Slips

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Honest Co. Stock Falls After Earnings and Revenue Miss

Honest Co. (HNST) - Get Report stock plunged on Friday after the recently public household and wellness company founded by superstar Jessica Alba posted earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street forecasts. Honest Co. posted a second-quarter loss of $20.03 million, or 17 cents a share, vs. a loss of...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

ContextLogic Stock Slumps After Wider Loss, Revenue Decline

Shares of ContextLogic (WISH) - Get Report slumped after the parent of the Wish mobile e-commerce platform connecting shoppers and merchants reported a wider second-quarter net loss on 6.4% lower revenue. The figures were weaker than Wall Street analysts had been estimating. In the quarter the San Francisco company had...
StocksStreet.Com

Updating Our Technical Strategy for Nvidia After the Stock Split

During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Nvidia (NVDA) : "Buy Nvidia," was his response. Let's check out the charts and indicators again. We looked at NVDA on July 7 and wrote that "Traders and investors should continue to hold longs. Raise stop protection to $760 from $690. The round number of $1,000 should be considered as an intermediate-term price objective. $1,100 and $1,230 are our longer-term targets from the charts."
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Veru Stock Gains After Q3 Result Tops Estimates

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 71% year-on-year, to $17.66 million, beating the analyst consensus of $14.10 million. FC2 prescription net revenues climbed 150% Y/Y to $13.5 million. Gross Profit increased 113% Y/Y to $14 million with a profit margin expanding 1600 basis points to 79%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

SOC Telemed Stock Tumbles After Lowering FY21 Revenue Guidance

SOC Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q2 revenue of $24.96 million, +84% Y/Y, but slightly lower than the consensus of $25.18 million. Bookings increased 136% to $6.7 million. Total system-wide consults were 130,214, +49% Y/Y on a pro forma basis. TelePsychiatry volumes recovered to pre-COVID levels faster than expected, and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Russia's Fix Price to open more stores as revenue jumps

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian low-cost retailer Fix Price on Thursday raised its store opening plan for this year after reporting a 28.1% jump in first-half revenue to 106.1 billion roubles ($1.44 billion). The results lifted Fix Price’s shares, which by late July had fallen more than 20% from...
Businessinvezz.com

Ethereum price forecast after the remarkable 87% comeback

Ethereum has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The coin has risen by more than 87% from its lowest level in July. We explain what to expect after this remarkable rally. The Ethereum (ETH/USD) continued its upward trend as investors reacted to the relatively weak...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

AppLovin Stock Rises After Reporting 123% Revenue Increase

AppLovin's (APP) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday in after-hours trading after the mobile marketing software and video game provider beat analysts' estimates with revenue growing by 123% to $669 million year-over-year from $299 million. Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company increased 4.2% to $60.97 in after-hours trading at...

