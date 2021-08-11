TSMC stock price forecast for Q3 2021 after July revenue update

Palantir stock falls again on Tuesday, this time by 2%. PLTR has fallen after a strong breakout post earnings. Palantir stock dipped again on Tuesday as global stock markets took a tumble as investors began to worry over the Delta strain, and US retail sales were disappointing. Palantir was not immune to the fall and dropped just over 2% to close at $23.97. Palantir shares have been strong since a very solid earnings release last week. The top and bottom line numbers (revenue and net income) were strong and beat analyst estimates, but it was the upward revision to forecasts and in particular a doubling of the forecast for free cash flow that caught the eye of investors. Customer wins also continued and revenue generation per customer was also strong. The stock immediately pushed on 11% after results, so the recent pullback and consolidation is not too unexpected.