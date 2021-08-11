Connor Herson, 18, Establishes Steep and Rope-Stretching 5.14- in Tuolumne

This article first appeared in the fall edition of Gym Climber. Pick up your free copy at a climbing gym near you. My wife and I had just moved to Logan, in northern Utah, where I would begin my training as a music therapist. To help make ends meet, I worked Monday through Saturday as a recreation therapy aide in a skilled nursing facility. Every day I pushed residents in their wheelchairs down the hall to the auditorium, where we would do arts and crafts, have a “dance,” watch movies, or engage in some other activity. I often led the activities by myself, and I built up quite a reputation as an entertainer and charmer among all the octogenarians. We had activities two times a day and at least one activity per month focused on learning something new.This week I was excited. I was going to give a slide show about my climbing adventures and teach them about rock climbing. I had a few stories about my toughest climbs, and one really good tale about a close call and a dramatic fall. To the residents of this facility, I would look very heroic by the end of my presentation.