Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Connor Herson, 18, Establishes Steep and Rope-Stretching 5.14- in Tuolumne

By Anthony Walsh
Climbing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is free. Sign up with a Climbing membership, now just $2 a month, and you get unlimited access to thousands of stories and articles by world-class authors on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.

www.climbing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuolumne Meadows#Gaia Gps Premium#Climbing#Rp#Hermaphrodite Flake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsClimbing

Weekend Whipper: Climbing Editor Eats It When Hold Snaps

This week’s whipper comes to you from one of Climbing’s own, Digital Editor Steve Potter. Potter was working The Geisha (V9/10); a fifteen-foot sandstone boulder with a vicious first move and sustained upper section. Potter practiced the top several times and decided he would climb the problem from one move in before moving on to something else. “It’s so easy,” he says in the clip.
FitnessClimbing

Want to Send Your Project? Try Fall Therapy

This article was originally published in June, 2012, and is free. Sign up with a Climbing membership, now just $2 a month, and you get unlimited access to thousands of stories and articles by world-class authors on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.
Climbing

Field Tested: Blue Ice Choucas Pro Harness

The Blue Ice Choucas Pro is a tiny, lightweight harness (140-gram/4.9-ounce unisex M) with four gear loops as well as four ice-clipper slots, belay loop, haul loop, drop seat, and crampon-friendly leg loops. For the latter, its buckles fully open (making your leg loop a flat panel of material) so you can don your harness without removing crampons or skis.
LifestyleClimbing

How Not To Epic (Hint: Be Deliberate)

Adventure climbing: an eight-pitch jaunt up Cannon Cliff, New Hampshire; an all-day route in Colorado’s Black Canyon; a 1,000-foot line in the canyons of Red Rock, Nevada. On long outings like these, you want to be nimble, time-efficient, and physically and mentally ready for challenges and surprises. “Adventure” implies danger and unknown risks—and if you get caught in a storm, benighted, off-route, or otherwise thrashed, that’s part of the game. Nevertheless, there are ways to dial down your epic potential.
Carsbenlomondfd.com

Low Angle Rope Rescue Operational

Designed to equip the student with the techniques and methods for using rope, webbing, hardware friction devices, litters in low angle rescue situations. Areas covered include rope and related equipment, anchor systems, safety lines, stretcher lashing and rigging, mechanical advantage systems, and single-line and two-line rescue systems. Manuals. Rope Rescue...
Chanhassen, MNchanhassen.mn.us

Outdoor Summer Stretch

Slow, steady stretch class in the warmth of the summer sun that compliments active summer lives with instructor Christine Pedretti. A Zoom link will be provided if it rains. Ages 15+. Drop-ins $12.
TwitterPosted by
thedrive

How To Ascend a Steep Hill While Off-Roading

Climbing a steep hill doesn’t have to be as dangerous as it looks. Whether you’re exploring through Moab or your local off-road park, climbing absurdly steep hills is part of the fun. Depending on the driver and the vehicle, the process can look quite simple, but there are a number of things to keep in mind before you go tearing up an incline.
SportsClimbing

BJ Tilden Sends a Stunning New 5.14d in Tensleep

This article is free. Sign up with a Climbing membership, now just $2 a month, and you get unlimited access to thousands of stories and articles by world-class authors on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.
Cle Elum, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Under the Hat with Guddat: Learning the ropes in Cle Elum

Ryan Kuhn, Luke Olson and now Alec Dietz. I’m happy to say I’ve been able to watch the current and most recent former Daily Record sports editors take in their first rodeo under my skilled and inspiring tutelage (it’s OK to eye roll). Those three guys — can I call ‘em cowboys? — have all taught this ol’ dog new tricks with Twitter’s tweets, so I’ll pass along my rodeo passion to them.
Sportsoutdoors.org

Evening Top Rope Rock Climbing

Registration is required for this activity. Contact leader for location (Email link below). Top rope climbing starts about 5pm; until dusk. Climbers are asked to bring their own Top Rope set-up and set up with our clubs best practice procedures. If unfamiliar with our set ups, contact the leaders for that day. All participants must bring their own harness, helmet, shoes, belay device and carabiners (helmets required). Participation, equipment, and top rope set-ups subject to review and approval by leaders. First-time climbers with CT-AMC need to contact leader. Notification of cancellation due to weather will be posted on the CT AMC Climbing/Mountaineering Facebook group.
FitnessGreatist

The Rundown on Jump Rope vs. Running

Jump rope’s not just for the schoolyard. It’s also a legit (and increasingly trendy) way to work out. But is it worth swapping for your regular running routine?. Here are the deets on jumping rope vs. running for your weekly workout. Burnin’ up: Which burns more cals?. How many calories...
Missoula, MTvoicesofmontana.com

Tow Rope Tour 2021: Missoula

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 40:47. The last stop of the Tow Rope Tour sponsored by Mountain Health CO-OP lands at Paradise Falls in Missoula where we hear from Paradise Dental Technologies HR Manager Austin Hobza, Smiles Across Montana Dental Hygienist Crystal Spring, Women 4 Wellness Organizer Eleanor Vizcarra Ronald McDonald House of Western Montana Chief Executive Officer Amy Peterson and Development/Volunteer Coordinator Teresa Windham and The Poverello Center’s MeriLee Rossen Watne.
AccidentsClimbing

Legendary Alpinist Barry Blanchard Suffers Head Injury in Fall on Stairs

The revered Canadian alpinist Barry Blanchard has suffered a serious head injury while on vacation in Saskatchewan, Canada. On August 8, Blanchard, 62, slipped on some stairs, hitting a concrete floor and sustaining skull fractures and brain bleeding. His guiding employer, Yamnuska Mountain Adventures, has set up a GoFundMe page to aid what is expected to be a long recovery process.
Animalsrealtree.com

Podcast: Stephen Tucker's Tips for Bowhunting Big Velvet Bucks

Serious deer hunters have probably heard of Stephen Tucker. The soft-spoken farmer from Middle Tennessee shot a 47-point non-typical whitetail in November of 2016 that was, for a few years, the largest non-typical buck ever taken by a hunter. Tucker killed that buck with a muzzleloader on a small farm within the city limits of Gallatin, and I got to know him while covering the story for Field & Stream.
AnimalsClimbing

Renowned Alpinist Barry Blanchard’s Epic: Attacked By a Grizzly

For 16 years, I’ve guided Dr. Takeneo “Také” Mihara up mountains, rock routes, and ice climbs. As a senior Japanese ENT surgeon, he only gets two weeks of vacation a year; as a mountain guide and friend, I always want his one climbing week to be a success. Také’s English is stilted and slow, my Japanese nonexistent. Still, we’ve been able to communicate, often shouting from either end of 200 feet of rope through a call-and-reply system of “OK!” “OK!” and “OK!”
Glen Jean, WVPosted by
Lootpress

New River Gorge NP&P Hunting Regulations Remain the Same for 2021 Fall Hunting Season

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the fall 2021 hunting season, regulations at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will remain the same as they have in previous seasons. New regulations for hunting are on the horizon in response to the park’s recent redesignation to national park and preserve, however hunters and hikers should be aware that these changes will not take effect until January 1, 2022. The park will announce the new hunting regulations this fall.
RelationshipsClimbing

How Climbing Helped Heal a Family

This article first appeared in the fall edition of Gym Climber. Pick up your free copy at a climbing gym near you. My wife and I had just moved to Logan, in northern Utah, where I would begin my training as a music therapist. To help make ends meet, I worked Monday through Saturday as a recreation therapy aide in a skilled nursing facility. Every day I pushed residents in their wheelchairs down the hall to the auditorium, where we would do arts and crafts, have a “dance,” watch movies, or engage in some other activity. I often led the activities by myself, and I built up quite a reputation as an entertainer and charmer among all the octogenarians. We had activities two times a day and at least one activity per month focused on learning something new.This week I was excited. I was going to give a slide show about my climbing adventures and teach them about rock climbing. I had a few stories about my toughest climbs, and one really good tale about a close call and a dramatic fall. To the residents of this facility, I would look very heroic by the end of my presentation.
SportsClimbing

How Matt Fultz Became One Of The World’s Best Boulderers

This article first appeared in Gym Climber in May 2021. Matt Fultz swung into the crimp line of Slashface, V13, pulled along its crooked, horizontal line of pockets, and then, just before the move out to the famous final arete, fell. His reward for his flash attempt was, appropriately, a flash pump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy