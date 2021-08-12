Cancel
13 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Texas In The Early 1900s

By Katie Lawrence
 5 days ago

Have you ever taken a few hours to sit down and look at old family photos, reminiscing on simpler times? It’s a nostalgic, almost therapeutic activity, bringing back cherished memories that last a lifetime. The same can be said for historic photographs of our state – though most of us weren’t around when they were taken, viewing them is like taking a step back in time and experiencing all the trials and tribulations for ourselves. These 13 photos showcase what life was like in Texas in the mid-1930s, shortly after the Great Depression.

1. April, 1936. A foreboding dust storm engulfs the roadway in the Texas Panhandle. Can you imagine what the poor driver of this car was thinking?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n69JZ_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Arthur Rothstein

2. September, 1936. A family stops to repair a tire between Dallas and Austin en route to the Arkansas Delta from their home in South Texas. With no money and just three gallons of gas in the tank, they are journeying to find work in the cotton fields.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfrhZ_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

3. June, 1937. A freight train moves east near Odessa. The safety regulations have changed quite a bit over the years, wouldn't you agree?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l2UT_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

4. July, 1937. The town square of Memphis, Texas on a summer day. The town still only has a population of around 2,000, so it probably doesn't look much different!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwRuI_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

5. July, 1937. An abandoned café in Carey, which was quickly becoming a ghost town at the time this photo was taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5dhn_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

6. July, 1937. The Pony Express delivers the mail in Marshall. Sometimes, we find ourselves wishing it was still done this way - do you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIErt_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

7. June, 1938. A barn and shed on wide open Panhandle land near Boise City. What a quiet life this must've been!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHsWq_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

8. July, 1938. Just north of El Paso, U.S. No. 54 was one of the primary migration routes leading westward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNXnS_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

9. July, 1938. An early look at the McLennan County Courthouse in Waco, established in 1901. The building still stands today, looking as pristine as ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7i2Z_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Dorothea Lange

10. February, 1939. The Hays County Jail in San Marcos. It looks more like a motel to us - not very many prisoners could fit inside!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMXrB_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Russell Lee

11. March, 1939. A group of moviegoers in Pharr waits for the cinema to open. Don't you wonder what film they were there to see?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uA023_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Russell Lee

12. March, 1939. This miniature golf course in McAllen sure looks like a fun place for a family outing. It's much simpler than the mini-golf courses of today, but there's great beauty in simplicity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMX79_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Russell Lee

13. The office of the Cameron County Tax Assessor and Collector. We'll take a wild guess and say this building wasn't very well-liked by residents of the area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VHnj_0bPQ30t000
Photogrammar/Russell Lee

Which one of these historic photos of Texas is your favorite? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section, then check out our previous article for more old pictures taken in the Lone Star State.

The post 13 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Texas In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State .

