The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Hang in there. It is going to be another very rough day; very humid and even hotter than yesterday. Temperatures will heat up quickly into the lower 90s – this could be Albany’s hottest day of the year. We’ll pile on a lot of humidity too. The combination of oppressive heat and humidity will lead to heat index values nearing or exceeding 100 degrees.