It’s truly impossible to award this tonight to any one player. Instead, I think this is an award to address how awesome I think this season has been. There have been the ups and downs like anything else but the Reds are once again ten games above .500. They will be 7.5 game back of Milwaukee and likely stay at 2.5 games behind San Diego. They have two more games against the Cubs and four games against the Marlins. That’s all before they go to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for the last time this season.