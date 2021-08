LEAD — Standing by the Lead Fire Department to provide trained support for a variety of different needs is what the newly formed auxiliary is all about. Amelia Stewart is working alongside Christine Allen to spearhead the effort to form a Fire Corps group that will provide its members with specialized training to help the firefighters, as well as work together to perform the multitude of tasks that support the Lead firefighters. From cooking meals and helping to clean or perform other non-operational tasks at the fire hall, to taking fire and EMT classes so they are able to effectively assist firefighters with their gear and take vitals while they are battling a blaze, the Lead Fire Department auxiliary is looking for volunteers of all skill levels and talents.