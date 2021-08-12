1 suspect killed, 1 hurt in major crash during pursuit with Humble police

Humble police are investigating a fatal crash on Wilson Road near Atascocita Road early Thursday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. during a police pursuit.

Police at the scene tell KHOU 11 they responded to a burglary call at a business where they found two suspects. Those suspects sped away in a car and traveled about two miles at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and flipped the vehicle.

Raw scene video: Fatal chase, crash out of Humble early Thursday

One suspect was ejected and died at the scene. The other was trapped inside the car and had to be freed before they were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown, but police said that person was responsive.

Currently, no names have been released.

Investigators are still on the scene gathering information. They noted that the crash scene is about 100 yards outside of Humble's official city limits, but they are still working the investigation because it started as their pursuit.