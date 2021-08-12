Churchill: Howard Zucker should follow Cuomo out the door
ALBANY — Let's begin with a reminder that Andrew Cuomo's downfall was about much more than sexual harassment. Yes, last week's damning report from the office of Attorney General Letitia James lit a fire under impeachment and made it impossible for the governor to continue. But it was the other report from James, the one about nursing homes, that really launched the long descent leading to Cuomo's resignation.www.thetelegraph.com
Comments / 0