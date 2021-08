The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already available for purchase. These amazing smartphones come packed with lots of new features and upgrades when compared to their predecessors. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a massive 7.6-inch display, IPX8 water resistance, and more. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include a power adapter in the box, which means you’ll have to use your current charger to juice this new beast. However, you can also choose to get a new charger for your new foldable device. We’ve selected some of the best options available in the market for you to check out.