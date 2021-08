If you're not in a mood to read or look at a bunch, I'll put this into one word in the next sentence. Lubbock on a Sunday morning can be summed up in one word: calm. Lubbock, before the pandemic, was fairly busy around 11 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Things this past few Sundays were really slow to the point where I noticed it. You may have a totally different experience while running your errands, but this is what I got while running around north, central and east Lubbock. So let's break those observations down.