Respawn fires Apex Legends lead game designer for racist and sexist comments

Respawn Entertainment is back at it again with banning Apex Legends players. Respawn banned a total of 1,965 PS4 players recently for exploiting in Apex Legends’ ranked mode. The team banned a total of 2,086 players this time around. It’s surprising to see a majority of the bans going to PS4 players. This normally doesn’t happen as PC players usually are on the receiving end of bans. But this time, PS4 players have been exploiting the game with a method that only they can do. The PS4 community relies on “Dashboarding” to save themselves from losing ranked points. Dashboarding is a method used in the game wherein players force-close their game, usually by going back to the PS4 dashboard, in order to avoid losing RP. Because of this, players have the ability to maintain their “prestigious” rank even if they should have ranked down.