Respawn fires Apex Legends lead game designer for racist and sexist comments

Apex Legends: Emergence begins later today, August 3rd, bringing new Legend Seer, ranked arenas, a new weapon, and more. Apex Legends: Emergence kicks off at 10am PT/6pm BST. One of the biggest additions is Seer, the new Legend and "a recon-focused character who’s able to track and hunt down enemies — even through walls." Seer's abilities have already been detailed: his tactical ability is Focus of Attention, which involves using micro-drones "to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls interrupting and revealing enemies." His passive ability is Heart Seeker, which reveals enemy heartbeats, while his ultimate ability is Exhibit, which again relies on micro-drones, this time using them to "reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons." Along with Seer comes a few drastic changes to World's Edge, the new Rampage LMG weapon, the Emergence Battle Pass, and ranked arenas.
