Respawn fires Apex Legends lead game designer for racist and sexist comments

videogameschronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead game designer on Apex Legends has been fired for racist and sexist comments he made in the past. Daniel Klein confirmed on Twitter that he had been let go from Respawn Entertainment for comments he had made in 2007. These included a blog post in which he referred...

