ggplot: Easy as pie (charts)

r-bloggers.com
 5 days ago

[This article was first published on R on I Should Be Writing, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.

www.r-bloggers.com

Entertainmentr-bloggers.com

RStudio Voices – Julia Silge

Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

22 Easy Thanksgiving Cookies to Make Instead of Pie

Thanksgiving is the ultimate food holiday, and there’s no shortage of festive fall recipes to include on your Thanksgiving menu. While many people prefer to stick to the classics (like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, and pie recipes for dessert), we’re all in favor of adding an unexpected treat to your holiday spread. Yes, we're talking about these easy Thanksgiving cookie recipes! Whether you’re looking for a quick Thanksgiving dessert to serve alongside pie or a tasty treat to pack up for a Friendsgiving dinner, these Thanksgiving cookies deserve a spot on your holiday table.
Food & Drinkssimple-nourished-living.com

Impossibly Easy Sausage Pie

WW Recipe of the Day: Impossible Bisquick Sausage Pie. (154 calories | 4 2 2 myWW *SmartPoints value per serving) Here's another winning Impossibly Easy Pie from Betty Crocker with less than 200 calories per slice. This version, made with chicken sausage and frozen mixed vegetables, can easily be adapted with your favorites. Try substituting pork sausage, turkey sausage or even chorizo for the chicken sausage. Veggie crumbles work taste great too, though I haven't tried this yet.
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

Easy Ratatouille (Versatile, 1 Pot!)

Friends, meet the ultimate summer meal! It doesn’t require turning on the oven or fussing with a complicated list of ingredients. Just throw a bunch of colorful summer vegetables into a pot with seasonings and olive oil and watch it transform into hearty, flavorful ratatouille. It’s absolutely perfect paired with any carb your heart desires (think bread and pasta and polenta, oh my!).
Food & Drinksthesouthernladycooks.com

FRESH APPLE COFFEE CAKE

This Fresh Apple Coffee Cake is so easy to make and delicious with a cup of coffee. It’s super easy to make, very versatile and one your family will love. In the Fall season when all the apples are here we love to make this coffee cake, however it’s great year round. Takes no time to throw this one together.
Astronomycreators.com

Twitching Tail of the Lion

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable — attractive, even — and you won't want company. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a...
Recipescommonsensehome.com

Easy Cheesy Zucchini Casserole Recipe (Quick to Mix)

This cheesy zucchini casserole recipe is perfect as a side dish, but hearty enough for main dish for a light supper. The mix of spices gives a nod to veggie lasagna, but it's much easier to make. It works great with fresh zucchini or yellow squash from our garden or...
Recipesfreebies4mom.com

🍰Free eBooks: Easy Desserts and Recipes in Jars ($5.99 value)

Easy Desserts and Recipes in Jars – 3 Cookbook Set: Over 300 Easy Recipes $0.00. “The most innovative way to give gifts from your kitchen. Easy Desserts and Recipes in Jars – 3 Cookbook Set is a collection of easy to make, delicious jar recipes that will make a big dent in your holiday gift giving list. The recipes use simple ingredients to create a homemade meal or snack that’s as easy to use as a store-bought mix. You do the hard part, while the recipient sits back and enjoys.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie Cupcakes

These banana cream pie cupcakes are so rich, creamy and delicious! They are ideal for a cup of coffee or ice tea on a nice, spring day in the garden. So easy to prepare and yummy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 to 14. Ingredients:. For the banana cupcakes:. 10...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Dany Laj and the Looks - Ten Easy Pieces (Rum Bar)

Born in the small town of Kirkland Lake, south of Toronto, singer/guitarist Dany Laj writes the kind of tunes full of yearning: for love, for commitment, for purpose, for getting the hell out of town. Fortunately he wraps this angst in the kind of tuneful confections that make fast friends on one spin. Pop melody meets garage rock on “You and Me,” “Smoke in the Sun” and “Till Jockey’s Lament,” signaling as much devotion to an aesthetic as to a low budget. Laj and his backing duo inject some folk rock seasoning to “Don’t Keep Me Guessin’,” as well as some well-concealed but undeniable country flavoring to “One More Hole,” in order to add variety without derailing the mission. But the Looks’ main raison d’être is straight up power pop like “Painting My Face,” “Wanted to Be Loved” and “Pick It Up,” which nods to everyone from Nick Lowe to the Nerves to the Michael Stanley Band without playing copycat. The record’s apex is the nervous, catchy, hilarious “I Play Guitar,” which lets bassist Jeanette Dowling join Laj in a conversational exploration of the joys and ass-pains of being in a rock & roll band. “Hey, where’s that patch chord?” Laj asks of his bandmates, even though it’s right there, rocking beautifully behind him.
Recipesgethealthyu.com

Teriyaki Salmon Salad (Easy 15-Minute Recipe!)

This teriyaki salmon salad is a tasty and healthy meal that is ready in 15 minutes! Tender salmon fillets make this salad hearty and full of delicious protein so you’re not left wanting more after you’ve eaten. The teriyaki dressing has a zesty Asian flavor that I always make double...
Food & DrinksThe Free Press

Just peachy: August is National Peach month, so eat one

Q. I just bought a big boxes of peaches at your store and I’m in need of ideas on how to eat and store them. A. There is nothing more synonymous with summer than peaches. August is National Peach Month, and you’ll find many of us are enjoying a ripe, fragrant, sweet peach as a snack, mixed into our favorite smoothie, or atop a bowl of vanilla ice cream. Peaches provide many health benefits including improved digestion, smoother skin and antioxidants that help protect the body against aging and disease. Enjoy the peak season of the best peach flavors and health benefits through the end of August.
Entertainmentbigtakeover.com

Geoff Palmer - Charts & Graphs (Rum Bar/Stardumb)

Since his compadre Brad Marino released another solo album this year, naturally fellow Connection singer/songwriter/guitarist Geoff Palmer follows suit. (The pair each released debut solo albums hot on each other’s heels in 2019.) Charts & Graphs is clearly the second chapter in the book Palmer started with Pulling Out All the Stops, with a similar bent toward sixties-derived guitar pop songs injected with a healthy dose of punk rock power. “Many More Drugs” and “A Hard Day’s Life” kick butt while still remaining singalongs, while “Count Me In” (a tribute to all the dead rock stars Palmer could meet if he goes to the Bad Place when he dies) and “This Monkey” tip the balance toward melody without stinting on intensity. “Tomorrow” and the title track (penned by Emma Tobin) scan absolutely winsome, but Palmer gives the game away with “What Would Paul Westerberg Do.” While the author doesn’t apply the Replacements leader’s love of Stones/Faces dirt, his devotion to toughness and tunefulness in equal measure reflects the influence of his hero without direct imitation. That’s rock & roll, after all, and so is Charts & Graphs.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars Recipe: This Easy Pecan Cookie Bars Recipe Is Like Pecan Pie But Easier

Pecan pie surprise bars taste just like pecan pie, but are a lot easier to make. These yummy pecan cookie bars are portable, so you can bring them with you or give them as gifts. This cookie recipe is not only a winner when it comes to simplicity, but also in nationwide popularity. It won the Grand Prize in the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest. Want to make them even more decadent? Add in some chocolate chips!
Technologyshutterbug.com

Complex Cutouts Made EASY for Compositing Images in Photoshop (VIDEO)

A few days ago we posted a tutorial for making simple cutouts of hair in portrait photos using a “futuristic” Photoshop tool. Today we’re taking things a bit further, with two tricks for making more difficult clip outs in Photoshop. The earlier simple approach is great when you’re dealing with...

