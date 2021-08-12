Cancel
Lighter winds slow progress at offshore firms Orsted, RWE

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Orsted and RWE, the world’s two largest offshore wind players, both suffered from lighter winds in the first half of the year, highlighting how profits in the booming industry remain tied to weather conditions. Denmark’s Orsted said wind speeds in the April-June period were “significantly lower than normal”...

