Lighter winds slow progress at offshore firms Orsted, RWE

According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global offshore wind market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.