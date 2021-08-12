Climb 95 Steps To The Top Of Peninsula Park Tower In Wisconsin And You Can See All The Way To Michigan
One of the best views in Wisconsin can be found in Door County’s popular Peninsula Park. Climb or roll your way to the top of this accessible tower and enjoy a panoramic view unlike any other – you can see all the way into the next state. Here’s what you need to know about this iconic tower and this unforgettable view.
Peninsula State Park is open year-round from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. A vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. You can obtain a park sticker on the drive in, not far from the park tower. Interested in climbing to more great views? Read up on more Wisconsin observation towers that offer some of the best views you’ll find.
