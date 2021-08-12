Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Climb 95 Steps To The Top Of Peninsula Park Tower In Wisconsin And You Can See All The Way To Michigan

By Ben Jones
Posted by 
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 5 days ago

One of the best views in Wisconsin can be found in Door County’s popular Peninsula Park. Climb or roll your way to the top of this accessible tower and enjoy a panoramic view unlike any other – you can see all the way into the next state. Here’s what you need to know about this iconic tower and this unforgettable view.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18M3lM_0bPPtGoz00
Peninsula State Park is located on the Green Bay side of Lake Michigan. It’s located between Fish Creek and Ephraim and it’s a popular park for campers and day visitors who are staying on the peninsula.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRTbn_0bPPtGoz00
There’s a lot to do in Peninsula State Park. There are hiking trails, beaches and even a golf course. But the tower might be the park’s most famous attraction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jblca_0bPPtGoz00
There’s been a tower in the park for a long time. The first tower was constructed here in 1914. It was rebuilt in the 1930s and recently it was again reconstructed for safety and accessibility reasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfEbp_0bPPtGoz00
The panoramic view from the top of the tower is incredible. You can see miles of forest and Horseshoe Island. On clear days you can see all the way to Michigan!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3XZ6_0bPPtGoz00
If you’re afraid of heights, don’t look down. The tower is perched at the top of Eagle Bluff so it’s a long way down to the lakeshore below.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDYbb_0bPPtGoz00
The observation platform can be accessed via a 95-step climb or an 850-foot boardwalk that takes visitors all the way to the top of the tower. The view from the top of the tower is one of the most beautiful in Wisconsin and one you won’t forget anytime soon.

Peninsula State Park is open year-round from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. A vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. You can obtain a park sticker on the drive in, not far from the park tower. Interested in climbing to more great views? Read up on more Wisconsin observation towers that offer some of the best views you’ll find.

Comments / 0

Only In Wisconsin

Only In Wisconsin

3K+
Followers
444
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
County
Door County, WI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Door County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All The Way#Peninsula State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Nearly 70 Glorious Campsites

One of Wisconsin’s most scenic waterfront campgrounds is a gem that’s waiting to be discovered by campers who love the water. Brunet Island State Park is located right on one of Wisconsin’s best rivers for recreation, and it has sites that are so close to the shoreline, at night you can hear the water rippling […] The post Wisconsin’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Nearly 70 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Speed Queen Has Wisconsin’s Best BBQ and When You Taste The Sauce You’ll Agree

If you want to enjoy the best ribs in Wisconsin, don’t go looking for the BBQ king – find the BBQ queen. Speed Queen Bar-B-Q in Milwaukee has been serving up some of the best BBQ ribs in Wisconsin for decades, and that’s not all. This iconic restaurant also delivers top-shelf smoked turkey, fried catfish, […] The post Speed Queen Has Wisconsin’s Best BBQ and When You Taste The Sauce You’ll Agree appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

The Best Kayaking Lake In Wisconsin Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

In the heart of Madison, there’s a little lake that lives in the shadow of other, larger nearby lakes. While Lake Wingra is much smaller and less well-known than its sisters (Lake Monona and Lake Mendota), it’s a gem that beckons paddlers with an incredible experience that’s unlike any other in the state. You can […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Wisconsin Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

These 10 Perfectly Picturesque Small Towns In Wisconsin Are Delightful

Most people are familiar with the offerings of big cities, like Madison and Milwaukee. However, the rural towns in Wisconsin have lots to offer, too. Need some convincing? We thought so! And so, we scoured the state for beautiful small towns in Wisconsin, which coincidentally, double as some of the best day trips in Wisconsin. […] The post These 10 Perfectly Picturesque Small Towns In Wisconsin Are Delightful appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Wisconsin

The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds

In Southeast Wisconsin, a family-friendly campground is bigger and better than ever. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia recently expanded and is a destination for families who love having fun in the great outdoors. It’s an attraction that blends a lively theme park with a traditional and rewarding family camping experience. It’s the perfect summer escape […] The post The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Green Bay, WIPosted by
Only In Wisconsin

A Green Bay, Wisconsin Butcher Shop Still Makes Traditional Belgian Sausage And It’s Absolutely Mouthwatering

In the 1800s, a group of Belgian immigrants formed a settlement in Wisconsin and brought a culinary tradition that still continues today. Belgian sausage can be found in a few Wisconsin shops, including Maplewood Meats, a longtime Green Bay butcher shop. The sausage has a surprising secret ingredient and it’s well worth seeking out. Here’s […] The post A Green Bay, Wisconsin Butcher Shop Still Makes Traditional Belgian Sausage And It’s Absolutely Mouthwatering appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Pedal Past Dramatic Sand Dunes To A Picture-Perfect Lighthouse On The Rawley Point Recreational Trail In Wisconsin

One of the most gorgeous trails along Lake Michigan treats bicyclists to some incredible sights – sweeping sand dunes, expansive lake vistas, tranquil forests, and a historic lighthouse that’s practically begging to be photographed. Sound like a good ride? It is – here’s what you need to know to explore the Rawley Point Recreational Trail. […] The post Pedal Past Dramatic Sand Dunes To A Picture-Perfect Lighthouse On The Rawley Point Recreational Trail In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Take This Unforgettable Road Trip To Experience Some Of Wisconsin’s Most Impressive Caves And Waterfalls

When it comes to natural beauty, Wisconsin is abundantly blessed. Among the most stunning features that Mother Nature has bestowed upon the Badger State are caves and waterfalls. And since we’ve mapped out a route that leads to some of the most impressive caves and waterfalls in Wisconsin, exploring the two just got a whole […] The post Take This Unforgettable Road Trip To Experience Some Of Wisconsin’s Most Impressive Caves And Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Adventure Awaits At This Drive-Thru Safari Park In Wisconsin

In Marshfield Wisconsin, you can visit Wildwood Zoo in two ways. You can park your car and stroll the shaded paths and take in the zoo’s impressive animal exhibits. Or you can also take a driving safari that allows you to see some amazing animals from the comfort of your vehicle. You might forget you’re […] The post Adventure Awaits At This Drive-Thru Safari Park In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Most People Don’t Know These 6 MORE Amazing Waterfalls Are Hiding In Wisconsin

We did a piece a while back about hidden waterfalls in Wisconsin, and you made some great comments about even more waterfalls that are hiding away around the state. Thanks to your suggestions, here are six more places that waterfall enthusiasts who have been wondering about “waterfalls near me in Wisconsin” should check out. If […] The post Most People Don’t Know These 6 MORE Amazing Waterfalls Are Hiding In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To A Natural Treasure While You Still Can On Wisconsin’s Balanced Rock Trail

Sometimes in nature, you run into something so incredible that it seems like it shouldn’t exist. Balanced Rock in Devil’s Lake State Park is one of those things. The huge boulder is precariously perched high above a lake – it looks like a strong wind one day might just send it sailing. While that might […] The post Hike To A Natural Treasure While You Still Can On Wisconsin’s Balanced Rock Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

The Ultimate Bucket List For Anyone In Wisconsin Who Loves Waterfall Hikes

Wisconsin is simply bursting with gorgeous waterfalls just waiting for you to explore. All over the Badger State, there are incredible trails that will take you right up to these gorgeous natural wonders. So if you’re about to Google “waterfalls near me in Wisconsin” for your next hiking adventure, skip the search and read on! […] The post The Ultimate Bucket List For Anyone In Wisconsin Who Loves Waterfall Hikes appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Be One Of The Very Few Who Dare To Visit A Wisconsin Off-The-Grid Island Community

Far away from the crowds that pack Door County’s villages each year is a remote island that few ever visit. You can see it offshore, a line of green rising above the waves, miles away. It’s Chambers Island and while it’s a little out of the way, if you make the effort to visit the island you’ll see a quiet and remote side to Door County that’s unlike the rest of the peninsula.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Pedal Scenic Roads And Sample Delicious Brews On This Wisconsin Bicycle And Brewery Tour

In Central Wisconsin, you’ll find a ride that’s especially refreshing on a warm day. The Tomorrow River State Trail is a biking trail that takes riders through some gorgeous Wisconsin scenery, but that’s not all. The trail passes near the award-winning Central Waters Brewing Company, so you can roll right up to one of the […] The post Pedal Scenic Roads And Sample Delicious Brews On This Wisconsin Bicycle And Brewery Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Scenic Waterfall Loop Will Take You To 7 Different Waterfalls

Regardless of what you’ve heard, chasing waterfalls is, in fact, a great way to spend a day – and as the Waterfall Capital of Wisconsin, Marinette County is the perfect place to satisfy your search for falls. The county’s waterfalls are in such close proximity, you can easily visit several in just one day’s time. […] The post Wisconsin’s Scenic Waterfall Loop Will Take You To 7 Different Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

7 Small Towns In Wisconsin That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape

Fun and adventure are just a tank of gas away. Wisconsin is filled with charming small towns that offer it all – delicious local restaurants, historic sights, scenic natural areas, and more. These little towns are ideal spots for a weekend getaway. Here are some of your wonderful Wisconsin escape options. Are you ready to […] The post 7 Small Towns In Wisconsin That Are Full Of Charm And Perfect For A Weekend Escape appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Purple Door Scoop Shop Serves Beer Flavored Ice Cream That You Simply Have To Taste

Everyone has a vice. Maybe it’s ice cream. Maybe it’s beer… …or maybe, it’s both – and if that’s the case, you need to make a little trip to Purple Door. This amazing Wisconsin ice cream shop not only makes delicious ice cream, but it also makes a flavor with an unusual twist: beer as […] The post Wisconsin’s Purple Door Scoop Shop Serves Beer Flavored Ice Cream That You Simply Have To Taste appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Featuring Man-Made Waterfalls And Located In A Historic Quarry, Wisconsin’s Daggett Memorial Park Is Unlike Any Other

Do you love discovering Wisconsin’s hidden gems? And do you find yourself wondering “What are some waterfalls near me in Wisconsin?” If you answered “yes” to the above question, you should pay a visit to Daggett Memorial Park. With several waterfalls, the picturesque park is like something from a dream. But there’s more to the […] The post Featuring Man-Made Waterfalls And Located In A Historic Quarry, Wisconsin’s Daggett Memorial Park Is Unlike Any Other       appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy