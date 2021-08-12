Climb 95 Steps To The Top Of Peninsula Park Tower In Wisconsin And You Can See All The Way To Michigan

One of the best views in Wisconsin can be found in Door County’s popular Peninsula Park. Climb or roll your way to the top of this accessible tower and enjoy a panoramic view unlike any other – you can see all the way into the next state. Here’s what you need to know about this iconic tower and this unforgettable view.

Peninsula State Park is located on the Green Bay side of Lake Michigan. It’s located between Fish Creek and Ephraim and it’s a popular park for campers and day visitors who are staying on the peninsula.

There’s a lot to do in Peninsula State Park. There are hiking trails, beaches and even a golf course. But the tower might be the park’s most famous attraction.

There’s been a tower in the park for a long time. The first tower was constructed here in 1914. It was rebuilt in the 1930s and recently it was again reconstructed for safety and accessibility reasons.

The panoramic view from the top of the tower is incredible. You can see miles of forest and Horseshoe Island. On clear days you can see all the way to Michigan!

If you’re afraid of heights, don’t look down. The tower is perched at the top of Eagle Bluff so it’s a long way down to the lakeshore below.

The observation platform can be accessed via a 95-step climb or an 850-foot boardwalk that takes visitors all the way to the top of the tower. The view from the top of the tower is one of the most beautiful in Wisconsin and one you won’t forget anytime soon.

Peninsula State Park is open year-round from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. A vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. You can obtain a park sticker on the drive in, not far from the park tower. Interested in climbing to more great views? Read up on more Wisconsin observation towers that offer some of the best views you’ll find.