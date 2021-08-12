Comeback season: Daniel Suárez once again proving his statistical worth

With only four races left in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the spotlight will now be on Chase Elliott, even though Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will continue to wage a battle at the top of the points standings. Heading into Sunday's 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, Elliott has won six of the last seven Cup road course races. Elliott, listed at 8-5 in the latest 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen odds from Caesars Sportsbook, has seven career road course wins and can tie Hall of Famer Tony Stewart for second on the all-time road course wins list while coming within one of historical leader Jeff Gordon. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.