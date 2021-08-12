Cancel
Amity Online acknowledges responsible Indians

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/PNN): Amity University Online is pioneering online education in India and is dedicated to nation-building. To encourage Indian youth to become responsible citizens, Amity University Online has launched its vaccination-linked scholarship drive. To ensure students get career immunity along with health immunity, Amity Online will...

Chennai based "Aquaconnect" Listed in Forbes Asia 100

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): India's leading aquaculture startup "Aquaconnect" has been listed in the inaugural Forbes Asia 100 to watch list. Forbes list spotlights notable small companies and startups on the rise across the Asia-Pacific region. The list features 2 aquaculture startups and other startups in...
Podar International School sets up six new schools

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Podar International School, a pioneer in the field of international education and consistently ranked as one of the top 10 international day schools in India has been on an expansion spree having opened six news schools across Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 2021 - 22.
INS Talwar participates in post conclusion of Exercise

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Indian Naval ship Talwar has participated in a post conclusion of exercise Cutlass Express 2021 with Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa and thanked the Kenya Navy for hosting the Indian Navy's vessels at Mombasa, the coastal city in southeast Kenya. "Post conclusion of exercise Cutlass...
54 School Principals from across India

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): New-age Technology has swept the Education sphere into the future in a sparkling Award Ceremony, where Change Maker awards were presented to fifty-four School Principals in India by Tech Avant-Garde (Microsoft's Global Partner), Knowledge L'avenir in association with Microsoft and Rotary Club. Amidst...
India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...
Institute of Eminence Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recognizing the need of professionals to augment their skillsets for the complex business environment of the present and future, Jaro Education has collaborated with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to offer the University's MBA (Executive) degree and Certificate program in Data ScienceAnalytics for Business (DSAB).
EnKing International submits 10 projects with GCC

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Green consultancy company EnKing International said on Friday it has submitted 10 of the 15 renewable energy projects with Global Carbon Council (GCC) for providing complete end-to-end consultancy to reduce carbon footprints. Some of the projects include those of ACME Group, Mahindra Renewables, Avon...
We have to keep our unity, integrity intact: CDS Rawat

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Indian armed forces will take strong action against organisations that will try to hamper our unity while adding that "We have to keep unity and integrity intact."While addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Defence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Rawat said that after attaining freedom, India was forced to enhance the capabilities of its armed forces in the wake of attacks.
Cricket for India sees meteoric rise in digital following

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): From kids playing on the streets using wooden boards as bats and cardboard boxes as wickets, to the lights, glory and excitement that comes with global tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or the IPL T20 and the grit, endurance and sheer sportsmanship that is a 5-day test match, there can be no denying that cricket flows through the veins and resides deep in the heart of almost every Indian citizen, in India and Indian origin around the world!Amongst those aficionados of the sport are those true blue fans that take their passion off the pitch and follow along with the lives and loves of players, knowing where they take their vacations, what their favourite food is, who's having a baby and who just bought a new apartment.
‘Let us acknowledge clinical research as the exciting and dynamic speciality it is’

In this article nursing student Lucy Moore and mentor Karl Ward share their perspectives on the importance of clinical research. The coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented time for the nursing and health professions with many colleagues being deployed to care for patients and support clinical areas which they are not familiar. It has also brought to the fore the importance of clinical research to understand, detect, treat and prevent disease. This has also highlighted the importance of role of the clinical research nurse.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
This cybersecurity founder acknowledges the vulnerability in us all

Software is in Masha Sedova’s blood. Her grandmother was in the first graduating class of programmers in the Soviet Union, in the 1950s; she taught Sedova’s father to code, and he taught Masha, who moved to the U.S. at age 4. Sedova saw cybersecurity “as a large cat and mouse game,” she says, “a problem of people attacking people with technology in the middle.” The company she founded in January 2017, Berkeley, CA-based Elevate Security, helps large-scale enterprises—including Airbnb, Equifax, and a growing number of customers in pharma and biotech— secure what she calls their “human attack surface” against cyber attacks. While more than 90% of the cybersecurity industry focuses on technological solutions, “85% of cybersecurity breaches in the last year were due to the human element.” COVID has amplified the challenges, says Sedova: “Everyone’s logging into critical systems from home in pajamas, and hackers are exploiting the chaos of the pandemic to steal employee credentials and log in to sensitive accounts.” Phishing attacks are up 11% since the start of the pandemic; ransomware attacks are up 10%. And Elevate’s customer list has doubled. Building on ideas that Sedova first implemented while working at Salesforce, where she founded the company’s in-house security behavior training program, Elevate engages users of corporate networks in role playing, having them see themselves as a crafty hacker would. Since the reality is that “everyone falls for a phishing attack at some point,” Elevate helps businesses and their employees to prepare for inevitable mistakes, and encourages a culture where slipups get reported, not hidden out of shame.

