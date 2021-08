Even with three free, authorized, and readily available COVID-19 vaccines, only 59% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated — and as a result, the U.S. is seeing over 100,000 new cases a day for the first time since January. There's really nothing funny about the coronavirus, the millions of lives lost worldwide, or the people who refuse to protect themselves and others from a deadly virus. But according to Chet Hanks, whose mother was famously hospitalized with COVID-19 in the early aughts, it is actually hilarious to reject the vaccine.