Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Forged by the sea: Shippensburg native participates in Large Scale Exercise aboard U.S. Navy warship

shipnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shippensburg native is participating in the Large-Scale Exercise (LSE 2021) aboard USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41), a U.S. Navy warship that transports and launches Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations. “I wanted to travel and see the world,” said Hoover. According to Hoover, the...

www.shipnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Warship#By The Sea#Exercise#Marines#Lse#Fleet Surgical Team#Uss Whidbey Island#Cmdr#The Surface Fleet#Landing Craft#Air Cushion#Lcac#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

The Navy Built a Ship That Looks Like Noah's Ark

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of a brick-shaped vessel known as a berthing barge. Berthing barges are designed to house sailors when their ships are laid up. The ship, which looks like Noah’s Ark, is headed to Japan to join the U.S. 7th Fleet. One of the most unusual...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

The US Navy is reversing its fighter-jet design philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.
Hollister, CAsanbenito.com

Hollister native presented Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Operations Specialist 1st Class Patricia Flock of Hollister, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Portland, Division 7, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Alamo City, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Cmdr. Stephanie Simoni at Navy Operations Support Center Corpus Christi. Flock was awarded the medal for her professional...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

NORFOLK, Va. – A El Paso native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Aguilera, a 2017 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because...
Militarycimsec.org

A New U.S. Navy Planning Model for Lower-Threshold Maritime Security Operations, Part 1

The new U.S. tri-service maritime strategy, Advantage at Sea, which refers to the three maritime services (Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard) collectively as the single Naval Service, largely focuses on great power competition at sea against peer or near-peer competitors.1 However, although the Naval Service has to be configured and trained to prevail in high-intensity armed conflict, unless and until such conflict occurs, this competition at sea will play itself out through interactions short of war across what the strategy refers to as the “competition continuum.” By increasingly and successfully engaging in activities short of war against maritime competitors and other malign actors, the Naval Service will accomplish a central pillar of Advantage at Sea, which is to “prevail in day-to-day competition.”
Linden, NJRenna Media

Linden Native Serves at U.S. Navy’s Prestigious Senior Enlisted Academy

Lourdie Powell Serves at Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy. Master Chief Petty Officer Lourdie Powell, a native of Linden, New Jersey, joined the Navy to travel and see the world. Now, 23 years later, Powell is part of the highly-respected Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), a leadership development program for the United...

Comments / 0

Community Policy