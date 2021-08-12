Seychelles Welcome Back Cruise Ships from Nov.'21

Not a fan of cruise ships? Sail down the Amazon River, travel Norway's Fjords, or island-hop in the Caribbean without the crowds and buffets of a major cruise liner. If you’ve ever drawn gasps from a horrified crowd with “I don’t like cruises,” then this article is for you. The massive modern cruise ship industry isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Even before COVID-19, the idea of setting sail with Norovirus nightmare stories, questionable ethics, social directors, and daunting environmental impacts turned off sustainable and slow travelers, rights activists, and introverts. Despite the drawbacks of big cruises, there is a certain magic in pulling up to port at a new destination. Those who steer clear of the big ships don’t have to miss out. These top cruising alternatives offer do-it-yourself options for classic routes, new destinations, authenticity, a reduced carbon footprint, and don’t shake down the local economies. Time to set sail!