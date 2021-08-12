Two escape injuries in one-vehicle Lurgan Ave. crash

The driver and a passenger who were traveling in the pictured Volkswagen escaped injuries when the driver struck a tree just before 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday, in the area of Lurgan Avenue and Roxbury Road in Southampton (Franklin) Township. The occupants were observed on the scene by EMS personnel and released. Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash, and were assisted on the scene by the West End Fire & Rescue Co., Shippensburg Area EMS and Fire Police.