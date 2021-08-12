Buzz: TRED launches I Love Trails fund raiser. Floyd County Board of Education meets Monday. Gordon-Floyd Development Authority meets Wednesday.
Northwest Georgia’s trail advocacy non-profit, TRED Rome Floyd Inc., announces I LOVE Trails. TRED’s goal is to raise $75,000 for its 2022 operating budget and thanks to an anonymous donor, more than $10,000 has already been committed. Donations will support TRED’s mission of continued trail improvement, maintenance, expansion and programming, such as the ongoing popular Walk and Talk Series.hometownheadlines.com
