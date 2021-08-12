Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, GA

Buzz: TRED launches I Love Trails fund raiser. Floyd County Board of Education meets Monday. Gordon-Floyd Development Authority meets Wednesday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Northwest Georgia’s trail advocacy non-profit, TRED Rome Floyd Inc., announces I LOVE Trails. TRED’s goal is to raise $75,000 for its 2022 operating budget and thanks to an anonymous donor, more than $10,000 has already been committed. Donations will support TRED’s mission of continued trail improvement, maintenance, expansion and programming, such as the ongoing popular Walk and Talk Series.

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Tred Rome Floyd Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy