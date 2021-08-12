Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, GA

Campaign Watch: With 9 months to go before the May primary, the Chuck Hufstetler/Luke Martin state Senate race will draw state attention. Plus: Qualifying for municipal elections open Monday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the projected Wendy Davis/Marjorie Taylor Greene congressional showdown in November 2022 is getting a ton of buzz, there’s a new undercard if you will: Chuck Hufstetler vs. Luke Martin in the May 2022 GOP primary for state Senate. There are a ton of what-if’s out there between now and...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartow, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Cave Spring, GA
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hufstetler
Person
Luke Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#State Senate#Election#Gop#Chattooga#Rino#Republicans#Trump#House#Rome Board Of Education#Cave Spring Qualifying#Polk County#Rome City Commission#School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy