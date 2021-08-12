Campaign Watch: With 9 months to go before the May primary, the Chuck Hufstetler/Luke Martin state Senate race will draw state attention. Plus: Qualifying for municipal elections open Monday.
While the projected Wendy Davis/Marjorie Taylor Greene congressional showdown in November 2022 is getting a ton of buzz, there’s a new undercard if you will: Chuck Hufstetler vs. Luke Martin in the May 2022 GOP primary for state Senate. There are a ton of what-if’s out there between now and...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0