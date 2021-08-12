Cancel
Education

Highlands’ dental hygiene students clean up (on board exams). GHC names Michelle Lockett as Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia release: Every single dental hygiene student who graduated from GHC this year completed their graduation requirements and passed both the National Board Dental Hygiene Exam and the Central Regional Dental Testing Services clinical board examination. Around 20 students were tested. Dental hygiene licensure in Georgia requires that graduates from...

