Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Extra innings extra good for Rome Braves as they win, 5-4; latest roster moves. Atlanta Braves in first place tie thanks to Wednesday win. More high school football scrimmages tonight, Friday. Atlanta Falcons vs. Titans at home Friday night.
BASEBALL. Rome Braves snap losing streak, win 5-4 in 11 innings. Media release: The Crawdads led...hometownheadlines.com
