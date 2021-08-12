Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Extra innings extra good for Rome Braves as they win, 5-4; latest roster moves. Atlanta Braves in first place tie thanks to Wednesday win. More high school football scrimmages tonight, Friday. Atlanta Falcons vs. Titans at home Friday night.

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves snap losing streak, win 5-4 in 11 innings. Media release: The Crawdads led...

