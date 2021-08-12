Powerade Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk returns Sept. 25 with a few new tricks.

>COVID check: Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation says it has the ability to add extra COVID safety protocols if need as it did with the 2020 Power Dash and 2021 Leprechaun. Media release: Pull out your cape, mask, best superhero pose and of course your running or walking shoes, grab some glowing bracelets and necklaces and get ready for the 2021 edition of the POWERADE Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk.