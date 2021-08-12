Heritage First Headlines. Vaccine ‘apathy’ part of COVID surge, Voccio says. Gordon resident dies; new cases, hospitalizations increase. 60 cases in Polk Schools. Huge GOP primary showdown between Hufstetler, Martin.
Voccio: Direct link between vaccination ‘apathy’ in NW Georgia and latest surge. Gordon County loses 108th resident to COVID; new cases in the region hit 276 in a day, highest since January. 78 virus patients in Rome hospitals, up 9. COVID on campus: Floyd Schools to post weekly COVID updates...hometownheadlines.com
