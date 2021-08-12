Cancel
Ware County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Heat to hang over us through the weekend with some relief by Monday. But then there’s Tropical Storm Fred . . .

Cover picture for the articleScattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each day Thursday through Tuesday, most numerous during the afternoons and evenings. The primary hazards with any thunderstorm will be heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Although no widespread severe weather is expected at this time, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out with damaging winds as the main threat.

Walton County, FLmypanhandle.com

Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall Monday afternoon in PCB area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although Panhandle residents are already feeling the impacts of Tropical Storm Fred the eye of the storm itself has not yet landed. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Bay or Walton County. The storm currently has 60 miles per hour winds with gusts up to 75 and is moving north northeast at 9 miles per hour.
Carroll County, GAthecitymenus.com

Weather Update: Tropical Storm Fred

The following information provided by the Carroll County EMA and the National Weather Service via Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall near Apalachicola during the late afternoon, and is continuing to move north-northeast towards the Alabama/Georgia border. Per the 5PM EDT update from NHC, Fred has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, but it is expected to weaken as it moves inland.
Gulf County, FLmypanhandle.com

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in coastal Gulf County Monday

GULF COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The coastal areas of Gulf County took some major hits from Tropical Storm Fred early Monday morning. The storm officially made landfall in Cape San Blas around 2:15 p.m. bringing 60 to 70 mph winds and heavy rains. Emergency Management Director Matt Herring declared a...
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Severe Weather Alert Day: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approaching, heavy rain likely for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Stay weather aware, especially this evening and overnight. We took a brief break from the rain overnight, but it will return soon enough. Waves of moisture will move through today ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which is still forecast to move through some of our far eastern counties late tonight and early on Wednesday.
Environmenthometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Alert: Heaviest rain on the way this morning; just a handful of outages so far. Polk Schools go virtual. Flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.

Flash flood watch for Floyd, Bartow, Chattooga, Polk and Gordon counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday:. Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day. 2-5″ of rain is expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.

