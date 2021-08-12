Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Heat to hang over us through the weekend with some relief by Monday. But then there’s Tropical Storm Fred . . .

Flash flood watch for Floyd, Bartow, Chattooga, Polk and Gordon counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday:. Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day. 2-5″ of rain is expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues.