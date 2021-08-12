Cancel
Rock Music

Andy Summers will release new album in October

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Police, Soft Machine and Kevin Ayers guitarist Andy Summers has announced that he will release his latest solo album, Harmonics Of The Night, through Andy Summers Music/Cargo Records on October 15. Harmonics of the Night is the third in what he conceived of as a trilogy of recordings following...

Kevin Ayers
Andy Summers
#Rock Guitar#Photography#Progressive Music#Soft Machine#African#Prog Magazine
