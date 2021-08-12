Cancel
Music

Ted Nugent Shares Unusual Preview of New 'Come and Take It' Song

By Matthew Wilkening
 6 days ago
Ted Nugent has shared an unconventional preview of a new song entitled "Come and Take It." The outspoken guitar hero enthusiastically played the song multiple times over his mobile phone during a live Facebook video stream yesterday, and also offered an impromptu live demonstration of how he plays the song's middle section.

