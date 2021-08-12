High heat & humidity continue today

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect today for our inland locations with temperatures into the low and mid 90s. Factor in the humidity and we will ‘feel’ more like 100-105° at times. A HEAT ADVISORY in effect for coastal locations where temperatures will be a few degrees cooler but still very hot and humid. Dense fog in spots to start the day with hazy sunshine expected this afternoon. Overnight will stay mostly cloudy and an isolated thunderstorm is possible, lows in the 70s. Expect dense fog in spots again into early Friday.