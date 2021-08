Before his tragic passing, Marvel star Chadwick Boseman was able to record multiple episodes for the animated series What If...?, the first of which will premiere this week. Boseman reprised his part as T'Challathe Black Panther for the Disney+ series and it will sadly mark his last time as the character. Speaking in a new interview though Marvel president Kevin Feige has revealed that his time recording the character for the show helped inform some decisions made on the upcoming sequel. The first of Boseman's episodes for the show asks the question "What if T'Challa was Star-Lord?" and that version of the character really spoke to the late actor.