Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Masks help, but vaccinations are essential

By DAVE TRECKER
Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting anything about COVID-19 is risky these days because the news changes so fast that by the time you are published the piece is often out of date. So this may be a fool’s errand. But here goes anyway. I’d like to draw attention to a few things — information...

naples.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#Americans#Tyson Foods#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthfox16.com

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

Text ‘Nudges’ May Help Boost Vaccination Rates

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Text "nudges" about easy access to COVID-19 vaccines can increase vaccination rates, even among people hesitant to get a shot, a new study suggests. "We found that text messages stressing the accessibility of the vaccine — and that included ownership language, such as...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

CDC Mask Guidance for the Fully Vaccinated

Follow the bouncing ball to track the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing for the fully vaccinated. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.
PharmaceuticalsSeacoast Online

Rooks: Vaccines, not masks, will end the pandemic

First, let’s try a thought experiment: Imagine, for a moment, that Donald Trump had gotten what he so eagerly sought: emergency use authorization for coronavirus vaccines before the November election, rather than – as actually occurred – six weeks afterward. If the former president, a lifelong promoter, had the vaccines...
Chicago, ILillinois.edu

Lollapalooza, Masking Mandates & Vaccine Efficacy

In late July 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new masking guidelines for vaccinated people and K-12 schools as fears heighten around the COVID-19 Delta variant and breakthrough viruses. Meanwhile, thousands of Illinosans gathered for Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Downhome Festival in Springfield. The 21st spoke...
Public HealthOttumwa Courier

Get the vaccine to help quell rising infection

COVID-19 infections were up last week. Some businesses implemented mask mandates. Health experts warned we possibly could be facing lockdowns again. We didn’t get this far to go back to the beginning. And, considering how uncomfortable masks are in 90-plus degree heat, we certainly don’t want to cover up during the hottest season of the year.
Public HealthPost-Bulletin

Analysis: Are masks really necessary for the vaccinated?

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It's all about our low vaccination rates. If Americans in areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates were to get the shots, the confusing reappearance this week of universal masking advisories would go away. "Vaccination," as Mayo Clinic vaccinologist Dr. Greg Poland put it on a media call...
IndustryWharton

How Vaccine Mandates Are Helping Companies

Wharton’s Iwan Barankay talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about why firms need to have vaccine mandates. With the delta variant driving up COVID-19 cases across the country, more companies are mandating vaccinations for employees to ward off the economic losses that come from having an unhealthy workforce. Delta...
Public HealthCincinnati Herald

New CDC mask recommendations protect essential workers of color

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the world battles against the highly transmissible delta variant of the COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended on July 28 that vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in certain circumstances, reversing their indoor mask policy. The agency additionally advised vaccinated people living in...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

People need to be vaccinated and wear masks

I commend the Martinsville Bulletin once again for its forthright editorials that advocate following CDC guidelines for vaccinations and wearing masks. As the science changes, these guidelines will change as studies on outcomes continue. This pandemic is not by any measure ending, especially with a large percentage of people being unvaccinated in our area and new variants spreading rapidly among all age groups.
PharmaceuticalsKYTV

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recommended for immunocompromised

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for patients with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. Vaccine makers including Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech all were authorized on Thursday by the FDA for 3rd dose...
Washington, NCWNCT

BCCC requiring masks, encouraging vaccinations

WASHINGTON, N.C. — In light of the recent surge in cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, Beaufort County Community College is instituting the mandatory wearing of face masks by all students, faculty, and staff as of Monday (Aug. 9), including individuals who are fully vaccinated. This decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy