Eyeing the spread of the delta variant in Baldwin County and the southern area of the state, Dr. Sarah Nafziger said things aren’t looking good in Alabama. UAB projections show that if the variant continues spreading as it has on its southern path, within two weeks Alabama could see 13,000 cases of COVID-19 a day. That would translate to somewhere between 7,800 and 8,000 hospitalizations, nearly double what the state experienced in January.