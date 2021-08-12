Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA Set to Clear Third Covid Shot for Immunocompromised Patients

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. drug regulators are set to clear a third dose of Covid vaccines for people with weak immune systems as a new study showed the benefits of an extra shot in transplant patients. A third dose of. Moderna Inc. ’s vaccine significantly raised antibody levels against the coronavirus in transplant...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Regulators#Immune Systems#Moderna Inc#Moderna And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Industryphillyvoice.com

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail can now be offered as a preventive measure, the FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment to include prevention after exposure to the virus. If you have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and either haven't been vaccinated, or are vaccinated but still at high risk of severe illness, you can now be given the antibody cocktail to prevent infection. The first injection must be administered within 96 hours of exposure.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechFast Company

How a Moderna scientist and her team pivoted to make a COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m exhausted, but happy,” says Melissa Moore, who led Moderna’s platform team during the company’s successful effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, obtaining FDA emergency use authorization on December 18—less than a year after getting the genetic sequence for novel coronavirus. While most vaccines stimulate an immune response by “showing” the immune system a version of a viral protein, Moderna’s COVID vaccine—as well as that made by Pfizer-BioNTech, greenlit by the FDA just one week earlier—uses specially engineered messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver the genetic instructions for making these proteins, which are then “manufactured” in the cells of recipient. Moore is a noted RNA researcher who left a faculty position leading a research lab at the University of Massachusetts Medical School to join Moderna in 2016. The company was already shepherding several mRNA-based medicines through clinical trials when COVID hit, including immuno-oncology drugs; a regenerative therapy for heart disease; vaccines for Zika, influenza, and CMV; and personalized cancer vaccines. “We had all the pieces in place,” she says, to be able to pivot successfully to manufacturing a COVID vaccine. Like most senior scientists, “I haven’t used a pipette in 30 years,” Moore says. Rather, she sees her role in helping 140 junior colleagues home in on the questions that will yield useful information, design experiments to answer them, and interpret the results. “A lot of it, too, is looking at what’s already out there in the literature,” Moore says. “So much of creation in art is bringing together things that you didn’t think belong together. And that’s very similar to what we do in science.”
POTUSNewsweek

What Is Ivermectin? The Anti-Parasitic Drug Investigated As a COVID Treatment

Throughout the COVID pandemic, various treatments have been touted as a weapon against the virus. Hydroxychloroquine was one such medicine, which was controversially pushed by former President Donald Trump and other right-wing figures despite safety concerns and a lack of strong evidence that it actually worked. Ivermectin has also been...
Industryfox9.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray effective in animals, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - Researchers at the National Institutes of Health said a COVID-19 intranasal vaccine has proven effective in hamsters and monkeys. The team, lead by Dr. Vincent Munster of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested the Oxford/AstraZeneca nasal spray vaccine and published its results on July 27 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechInternational Business Times

Why An Israeli Company Is Developing An Oral Covid Vaccine

Imagine a Covid-19 vaccine that came as a pill: no needles, no medical professionals required to administer it, potentially delivered directly to people's homes. Israeli pharmaceutical Oramed is attempting to accomplish just that, and is poised to start its first clinical trial in early August, CEO Nadav Kidron told AFP in an interview.
Austin, TXKVUE

What is Regeneron COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment?

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19. Following that announcement, his office said he was receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. As Abbott received the Pfizer vaccine last December and reports no signs of COVID-19 symptoms so far, the big...
Public HealthMedCity News

Hospitals must be attentive as FDA revokes more authorized devices

After authorizing a record number of products for emergency use during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has since begun whittling down the pool. Hospitals should pay close attention as the agency revokes more authorizations, which could leave them liable if they continue to use those products, ECRI CEO Dr. Marcus Schabacker said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy