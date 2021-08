Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to their training facility in Oxnard, CA for a joint practice. Throughout the years, NFL teams across the league have started inviting teams to practice against during training camp to add a little extra energy to practice. More times than not, the two teams get after each which can lead to some dust ups. That was no different on Saturday for these two teams. The teams practiced for two hours going over multiple scenarios including red zone drills, individual settings, seven on seven and extended team periods.