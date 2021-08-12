Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 12, 2021
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.mybeachradio.com
