Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Dan Zarrow
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 5 days ago
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning. 10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
