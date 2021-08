Stripped back to its component parts, bikepacking is packing up your bike with some gear and venturing off into the horizon in search of adventure and a sense of freedom. From the early pioneers like the Rough Stuff Fellowship to Lachlan Morton’s Alternative Tour De France, the interpretation of bikepacking is different for every bikepacker. Whether you are in search of a holiday or self-actualization, there is so much that can be learned from an adventure by bike.