106.5 WYRK and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino are teaming up to present An Evening with Miranda Lambert, an outdoor concert on Sept. 18. Lambert is one of the most successful country music artists in history. Known for her fiery lyrics and red-hot performances, Lambert has dominated the airwaves and commanded stages around the world for nearly two decades. Her nine studio albums have sold more than 7 million copies and produced a long list of hist singles, including “Gunpowder & Lead,” “White Liar,” “The House That Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” “Baggage Claim" and many more.