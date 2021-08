JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Attention students, parents and guardians. Trips to Spain and Ireland/Scotland are in the works. Diana Thomason and Lisa Copeland are planning on going to Spain in the summer of 2022 and Ireland/Scotland in the summer of 2023. If you have interest in finding out more information, there will be a meeting in Ms Thomason’s room 144 at Campbell County High School on Monday, Aug. 16 at 6pm.