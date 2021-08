UPDATE: Track severe weather and warnings here on MyHighPlains.com. Scattered thunderstorms will continue as we travel into the evening and overnight hours. Some of the storms that form may pulse strong to occasionally marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. All activity will drift east – southeast out of the Panhandles by early tomorrow morning. Additional thunderstorms could return on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.