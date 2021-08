DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099. A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm. The main topic addressed is a community discussion regarding the village of Housatonic as the second and final presentation presentation by a group of engineers hired by the Town of Great Barrington as they continue to study the Housatonic Water Works System. All parties will continue to finalize their final reports which will be addressed in the next Select Board meeting that is scheduled for August 9th at 6 pm.