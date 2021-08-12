Make some new friends and learn about the city with Sumter Newcomers' Club

EDITOR'S NOTE: Please note that due to the threat of COVID-19, some events may be cancelled or rescheduled unexpectedly. Sumter Newcomers' Club is not just for new residents. Get to know your city while making new friends for life. We have monthly coffees with guest speakers where you can get to know us. Play canasta, hand and foot, triple play, bunko, Phase 10 and/or many other games. The club also has a book club you may be interested in. Join us for lunch at a local restaurant once a month. For information, call Shelly Brown at (803) 481-0110.