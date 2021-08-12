Cancel
Pets

The UK Are Considering Re-Starting Animal Testing For Beauty Products

By George Driver
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImport tax on our high concept Scandi vase, limited access to EU proof of vaccination certificates, zero points at the Eurovision song contest... again. The impact of Brexit might not feel life-changingly serious to most of us so far, but the knock on effects of the UK choosing to leave the EU are starting to take hold.

#Beauty Brands#Animals#Beauty Products#Animal Testing#Uk#Scandi#Eu#Echa#German#Symrise#Cfi#The Home Office#Guardian#Frame#Elle
