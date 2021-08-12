Lighter winds slow progress at offshore firms Orsted, RWE

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have cosponsored legislation, along with Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, that would provide tax credits to encourage the manufacturing of components and vessels for the nation’s nascent offshore wind industry. The hope is to spur the creation of a robust domestic supply chain, instead of relying on ships and parts from other countries to build wind farms off the coast. The bill, unveiled by Markey on Wednesday, would create an investment tax credit of 30 percent for investments in manufacturing plants in the United States, and a production tax credit based on generation capacity for blades, towers, and other wind farm components made in the United States. Markey said that offshore wind is becoming a booming market in the United States, but American workers will be left behind without an effective domestic manufacturing policy. The potential cost of these credits has not yet been determined. Markey and Warren are attempting to include the measure in a $3.5 trillion Democratic-led spending plan that is under consideration in the Senate, a budgetary framework with a section devoted to clean energy. Massachusetts is among several Northeast states with ambitious plans for offshore wind farms, to be financed through contracts with major electricity utilities. — JON CHESTO.