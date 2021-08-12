Who’s Playing Steve Rogers in Marvel’s What If…?

The roster for NetherRealm’s (developer of Mortal Kombat and Injustice: Gods Among Us) new Marvel fighting game has supposedly been leaked and it is actually pretty surprising. Of course, it includes some pretty iconic characters from the Marvel universe, but there’s also a few pretty surprising lesser-known characters that have made the cut. While it would certainly be exciting if all of this information was completely and entirely legitimate, the following information comes straight from Reddit user u/Comicconthrowaway, and there is currently no official word on whether or not these leaks have any truth to them, so this could end up to be entirely inaccurate information. However, if these leaks are actually correct, what Marvel characters are we looking forward to playing in NetherRealm’s new Marvel fighting game? Which characters aren’t currently on the “roster” that we hope to see added in the future?