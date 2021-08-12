Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Who’s Playing Steve Rogers in Marvel’s What If…?

By Kirsten Howard
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? episode 1. Some big MCU actors have returned to lend their voices to Marvel Studios’ first animated project, What If…?, but before the show started streaming on Disney+ it became clear that not all the major players were up for being in the mix.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Josh Keaton
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Avenger#Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV Seriesgamesradar.com

Marvel's What If…? is very important to the MCU

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has hinted that upcoming animated Marvel series What If…? is very important to the MCU. "I am intrigued because I haven't seen the whole thing," he told Jimmy Fallon. "And I know they've got everybody from the Marvel universe to voice their characters... And then it sets up a whole bunch of stuff in the MCU, which I know nothing about."
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s What If…? Creators Talk Peggy Carter’s MCU Future

2016 was an emotional rollercoaster for those Marvel fans who were wondering if ABC’s Hayley Atwell-led Agent Carter would be back for a third season. Though hopes were high that Peggy would return to the small screen for more post-war adventures in Agent Carter Season 3, the network called time on the show in May of that year, and people have been yelling for more ever since.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Steve Rogers Saves the Day as Hydra Stomper in Latest What If…? Clip

Steve Rogers Saves the Day as Hydra Stomper in Latest What If…? Clip. In a week, the What If…? animated series will make its debut on Disney+. The show will feature some unrealized yet tantalizing Marvel storylines. What if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum rather than Steve Rogers, for example? The answer is about to come in a few days. For now, the producers have dropped a brand new clip from the show, featuring Captain Carter getting some help from none other than Steve Rogers and his new robotic armor, likely a gift from his friend Howard Stark. The clip also features a closer look at Bucky Barnes and Dum Dum Dugan, who are both accompanying Captain Carter in her latest mission (the video teases that Hydra might be involved in this one).
Moviesepicstream.com

Doctor Strange Welcomes Spider-Man to [SPOILERS] in No Way Home Set Photo

We already know that Doctor Strange will be working closely with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After all, the Sorceror Supreme is set to be Spidey's new mentor. So it shouldn't be a huge surprise that Stephen Strange is welcoming Peter into a magical location in an awesome photo taken from the set of Spider-Man 3.
Video GamesTVOvermind

NetherRealm’s Rumored Marvel Fighting Game Roster Leaked, Who’s In It?

The roster for NetherRealm’s (developer of Mortal Kombat and Injustice: Gods Among Us) new Marvel fighting game has supposedly been leaked and it is actually pretty surprising. Of course, it includes some pretty iconic characters from the Marvel universe, but there’s also a few pretty surprising lesser-known characters that have made the cut. While it would certainly be exciting if all of this information was completely and entirely legitimate, the following information comes straight from Reddit user u/Comicconthrowaway, and there is currently no official word on whether or not these leaks have any truth to them, so this could end up to be entirely inaccurate information. However, if these leaks are actually correct, what Marvel characters are we looking forward to playing in NetherRealm’s new Marvel fighting game? Which characters aren’t currently on the “roster” that we hope to see added in the future?
MoviesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Marvel's What If?' on Disney Plus

Welcome to the multiverse. Disney+'s newest weekly and Marvel Studios' first animated project, Marvel's What If...?, explores all of the MCU's alternate timelines and the familiar yet totally different superheroes within: Characters like Captain Carter, T'Challa, Star-Lord, King Killmonger and Party Thor, to name a few. Original stars like Michael...
TV SeriesTechRadar

Marvel's What If...? first reactions: here's what the critics thought

Marvel's What If...? will be the studio's next TV series to drop on Disney Plus – and early reactions to the animated show have been largely positive. With the social media embargo lifting over the weekend, critics – including your friends at TechRadar – have given their spoiler-free thoughts on Marvel's latest series.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Developing World War Hulk Movie

The rights issues preventing Marvel Studios from giving Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk his own solo movie haven’t come any closer to being resolved, despite Kevin Feige’s outfit having agreed to partner up with Sony to ensure that Spider-Man could play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As things stand,...
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

‘What if…?’: New Clip Shows Steve Rogers Donning Iron Man Suit

A brand new clip from Marvel’s What If…? shows Steve Rogers donning an old-school Iron Man suit. What If…? is one of the most interesting projects coming out of Marvel Studio’s Phase 4. The company’s first animated series, What If…? focused on detailing and expanding upon hypothetical storylines, character arcs, and events. One such storyline that the television series proposes is: what if Peggy Carter became a super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers? The series features an entire episode where Peggy Carter dons the title of Captain Carter and takes on HYDRA. While it’s great to see Peggy getting some much-needed limelight, fans were disappointed to see Steve get sidelined in the hypothetical story arc. It turns out that hardcore Captain America fans shouldn’t fret as the What If…? episode has interesting plans for the would-be super-soldier.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Here’s How Scarlett Johansson Could Look As The DCEU’s Poison Ivy

It would appear that Scarlett Johansson is persona non grata at Disney these days after the actress filed a lawsuit against the company for breach of contract when Black Widow was sent to Disney Plus Premier Access the same day it hit theaters without her deal being re-negotiated, updated or amended, and it’s already led to talk that her Tower of Terror movie may end up getting shelved.
TV SeriesEngadget

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ is a fun diversion, but not required viewing

Marvel has often been taken to task for poor pacing on its shows. The Netflix programs were always said to be padded out, with more installments than they really needed per season. The Disney+ era has given us shows with fewer episodes, but that hasn’t deterred complaints about slow pacing. What If…?, premiering this week on the service, has a different problem: It’s frantic and rushed, like a podcast episode played at 1.5x speed.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What If…? Honors Captain Carter & "Hydra Stomper" Steve Rogers

With Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing, all-knowing The Watcher ready to usher in a multiverse of possibilities this week when Disney+ and Marvel Studios ask the question: What If…?, viewers are getting another preview of Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter and "Hydra Stomper" Steve Rogers… what's that? Yup, "Captain Carter" and armor-sprting Rogers are just two of the new takes on an MCU you only thought you knew. In fact, here's a look at Carter and Rogers receiving the high honor of their own character profile key art posters showing the pair reporting for duty (with Carter to have a long-term role with the animated anthology series):
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Doctor Strange 2 Writer Contrasts ‘Multiverse Of Madness’ From First Film

Stephen Strange has come a long way. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron teased the sequel’s differences from the original film. Michael Waldron, creator and writer of Marvel Studios’ newest series Loki also served as the writer for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The highly-anticipated sequel which sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme is directed by Sam Raimi, who stepped in following the departure of original director Scott Derrickson over creative differences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy