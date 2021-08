Check out this weekend’s line-up and plan to hang out in High Point for four days of ultimate fun!. Get into the spirit of the weekend and spend your Thursday evening with Brown Truck Brewery and Sweet Old Bill’s. Tons of fun all in one spot! Have the option between Sweet Old Bill’s barbecue – using techniques and recipes from around the country, giving BBQ lovers something to drool over; or Cousin’s Maine Lobster, known from the hit show Shark Tank. They will be at Brown Truck from 5pm-9pm serving lobster pot pies and lobster mac and cheese family recipes. After, enjoy live music from Jimmy Hayes at Sweet Old Bill’s from 6:30pm-9:30pm.