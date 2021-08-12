Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What Happened to Joe Biden’s “Summer of Freedom” from the Pandemic?

By Benjamin Wallace-Well s
The New Yorker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the compressed historical arc of the pandemic, July 1st wasn’t so long ago. The mood that morning, when President Biden’s COVID-response coördinator, Jeff Zients, opened the White House’s weekly pandemic briefing, was unusually optimistic. “Going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” he said, “Americans have good reason to celebrate.” Zients, a wealthy businessman in his mid-fifties, had built a reputation within the Democratic Party for fixing impossible operational problems. At the dais in the White House briefing room, he spoke slowly and exactly, keeping his body still, so that he seemed something close to an embodied talking point. Deaths from the pandemic were down more than ninety per cent since January, he went on, and the country’s progress had “exceeded” expectations. “This weekend, millions of Americans will be able to get together—back together, not just with their families and close friends for small backyard cookouts, but with their community for larger festivals, parades, and fireworks, celebrating our country’s July Fourth Independence Day and the progress we have made against the virus together.”

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Michael Osterholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#The White House#Americans#The Democratic Party#Maskless#Harvard#C D C#The Biden Administration#Bear Week#Democrats#The Trump Administration#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Former White House Doctor Says Biden 'Has Completely Lost It,’ Would Resign

Former White House physician and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, predicted that President Joe Biden may either step down from the presidency or be forced to resign in the near future, following criticism of Biden’s reported difficulties in providing clear answers in a recent media briefing. Jackson, who represents Texas's...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Fact Check: Does a Photo Show Rand Paul Getting a COVID Vaccine?

A photo of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) receiving an injection has been spread on social media as his stances on vaccinations have been questioned. As Sen. Paul's positions on vaccines and restrictions amid the pandemic have faced scrutiny in some corners, Twitter users have shared a photo showing him receiving an injection and suggested it is him being vaccinated against COVID-19.
U.S. PoliticsKEYT

Fact-checking claim Biden administration is pushing vaccine passport

Amid confusion over mask mandates, booster shots, and new guidance for those vaccinated, some Republicans have thrown fuel on the fire with false and misleading claims. Last week the Republican National Committee falsely claimed the Surgeon General recommended people wear masks while at home with their kids. Now, Rep. Chip...
Congress & Courtsvillages-news.com

Villager’s son suggests Biden could be impeached over mask mandate

A Villager’s son seeking to strike down the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate and International Traveler Testing Requirement, appeared on Ohio-based WWGH radio’s “Adam the Computer Guy” show Tuesday afternoon to talk about the federal government’s legal filing asking a court to dismiss his case. During the radio show, Lucas Wall,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy