Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

By Jeff Broth
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Control#Remote Work#Software Tools#Mobile Applications#Software Projects#Kanban#Marketing Technology News#Martech#Communication Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
TechnologyCIO

CIOs embrace business-led IT amid tech democratization

IT leaders have long decried technology deployed outside of their purview as the bane of their existence. This so-called shadow IT spurred heated arguments between CIOs who believed it was incumbent on them to lock down tech and business-line leaders who believed it was their right to buy or build software to support their work.
Career Development & AdviceTechRepublic

6 changes leaders need to make to get better at managing remote teams

Managers need to modernize their overall approach and daily tactics to succeed in leading teams that include people working from home, these experts say. Workers want remote work opportunities but employers are still navigating the new reality of office life during a pandemic. Whether your company has 20 remote workers or 200, it's worth taking a moment to measure how well leaders are leading teams that include in person and remote workers.
Technologynojitter.com

Virtual and Augmented Reality's Ascension as Collaboration Tools

Virtual reality (VR) has been plagued for decades now by a lack of understanding about the problem it’s supposed to solve. There have been at least a few hype cycles over the last few decades, none of which resulted in anything resembling mass adoption. However, VR growth has exploded over the past 18 months and is finally approaching mainstream consumer use. But what about for business use? Does VR have a place outside of niche applications? Does it have a place in the unified communications (UC) suite?
Internetbakingbusiness.com

Digital tools enable remote training

There are a lot of digital tools bakers used to safely train their employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In some cases, these digital forms may be more effective and efficient at communicating certain information. Live or pre-recorded virtual training sessions can stand in for in-person classroom training and refresher courses. Videos can present foundational knowledge to new employees.
Small BusinessPosted by
Maryland Reporter

2021: How To Run Business Remotely

Numerous entrepreneurs believe that it’s impossible to run the business remotely: a small company needs an energy generator in the person of its founder and constant control from him. But today, there are more and more business owners who not only hire remote employees but manage business remotely. Modern technologies...
Economybenefitspro.com

Why asset management providers must embrace digital

Buoyed by vaccines and government stimulus, albeit variants of Covid-19 looming as a potential headwind, the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown in business. The asset management industry is buzzing with activity, as they take stock of all that might have changed and what has not in the post-recovery reality. However, some players have a distinct advantage. Through the period of disruption last year, when capital markets were highly volatile but still functioning without notable disruption, some forward-looking asset managers took the time to strengthen their digital and data muscle. They are now applying the advantage across the asset-management value chain – accelerating value for their business.
Economymindtheproduct.com

Product management for remote teams by Rian van de Merwe

In this ProductTank London talk, Rian van de Merwe, head of product at Wildbit explains how the challenges of working in remote teams can present opportunities and provide principles for how to work better together. His key points include:. Challenges of remote work. Opportunities. Principles to work better. Watch the...
EconomyAccountingWEB

What Are the Legal Implications of Remote Work?

Over the past year and a half, the majority of accounting firms have switched from having a physical office to allowing employees to work from home, and many staff members want it to stay that way. While remote work offers many advantages, there are legal liabilities associated with home-based practices to consider. Legal expert Eric J. Parker explains.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Easybom: Search Engine for Electronic Component Industry Launched

It has officially become easier than ever to sift through all the complex electronic data on the internet with the help of Easybom. It is a powerful search engine for the electronic component industry which was launched to bridge the communication gap between the suppliers, purchasers, and engineers with electronic component data as its core.
Softwarecascadebusnews.com

5 Tools to Help With Business Productivity

Owning a business is one thing, running it efficiently is completely another. Even when you have the infrastructure in place, a lack of proper management can cause you to stray far from achieving your goals. In order to be successful, you need to ensure productivity while taking care of all your resources.
Technologyhawaiibusiness.com

L.E.A.N. In on Virtual Team Connections

How are you going to foster authentic human connection and nurture a positive team culture?. Teams with the best culture require a pure human connection. Connections are more than socializing with people. It is a feeling that people experience in different ways. Some people feel connected when they are heard, others when they are recognized or supported, and some when physically in the same space. When people feel connected to their colleagues, they feel less isolated, believe the best in one another, are not afraid to speak their mind, collaborate more fluidly, and stay.
Internetinformation-age.com

Why businesses should embrace cloud-native development

Erica Langhi, senior solutions architect at Red Hat, discusses why businesses should embrace cloud-native development. In today’s business environment, firms need their IT infrastructure to be both speedy and scalable. The cloud-native paradigm for app development enables this through the creation of apps that fully leverage the capabilities of the cloud. However, many businesses don’t quite know why the cloud-native model is so good for speed and scalability.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Remote Mail Management Apps

Users of Android devices can now make use of an innovative new mail management app that will help them quickly and easily access their snail mail remotely, organize their mail and peruse the contents of their various letters in an easy-to-use PDF document format. The 'Earth Class Mail' Android app...
EntertainmentGovExec.com

Why Managers Fear a Remote-Work Future

In 2019, Steven Spielberg called for a ban on Oscar eligibility for streaming films, claiming that “movie theaters need to be around forever” and that audiences had to be given “the motion picture theatrical experience” for a movie to be a movie. Spielberg’s fury was about not only the threat that streaming posed to the in-person viewing experience but the ways in which the streaming giant Netflix reported theatrical grosses and budgets, despite these not being the ways in which one evaluates whether a movie is good or not. Netflix held firm, saying that it stood for “everyone, everywhere [enjoying] releases at the same time,” and for “giving filmmakers more ways to share art.” Ultimately, Spielberg balked, and last month his company even signed a deal with Netflix, likely because he now sees the writing on the wall: Modern audiences enjoy watching movies at home.
Technologynewyorkcitynews.net

What is Microsoft Azure? Why Are Businesses Embracing It?

Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform owned by Microsoft. It caters to multiple requirements such as cloud computing, storage, analytics, and networking. Organizations make use of all these services or a few of them to build new applications, scale current ones or even run applications in the public cloud.
Public HealthFast Company

How Lowe’s kept contractors working through the pandemic with a virtual home-visit tool

During the height of the pandemic, the last thing people wanted was strangers in their homes. “Sales were not what they normally would be,” says Fred Stokes, who oversees sales and services for contractors at Lowe’s. But things inevitably broke, especially as items like refrigerators and toilets were being used more than usual. In April 2020, Stokes issued his team at the company’s Innovation Labs a challenge: Could they harness emerging technology to offer home-repair consultations via video chat?
SoftwareTechRadar

Best patch management tools of 2021

The best patch management software makes it simple and easy to manage software updates across your IT infrastructure. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is important, because with new software vulnerabilities and exploits appearing daily, it's vital to install Windows and application security patches just as soon as they're released. Unfortunately, that's not always easy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy